Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) vs. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Financial Review

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Technical Communications and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 2 4 0 2.43

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 188.33%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Technical Communications and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40% CalAmp -3.36% 6.90% 2.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technical Communications and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.47 $630,000.00 N/A N/A CalAmp $363.80 million 0.45 $18.40 million N/A N/A

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Technical Communications has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Technical Communications beats CalAmp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

