TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CAE by 796.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.