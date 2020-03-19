TD Securities Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$5.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.59.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.98. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.