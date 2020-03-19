TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$2.75

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$16.58.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

