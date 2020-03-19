TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$2.75

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$16.58.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.