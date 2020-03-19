TD Securities Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

CAE opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.05. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

