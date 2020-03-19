Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$63.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.56.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$49.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

