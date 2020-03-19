Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 15.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price was down 15.6% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 161,880 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 859,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

