SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

