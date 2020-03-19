Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

SYDDF stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

