SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BNTX stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

