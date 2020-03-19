SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

TPTX opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,058,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,445.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

