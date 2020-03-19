Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Morgan Stanley

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NYSE:SPN opened at $1.24 on Monday. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.06.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

