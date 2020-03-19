SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

INTC opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

