Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SUBCY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.60. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

