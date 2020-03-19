Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,448 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,323% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 put options.

Shares of ACHC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 624,616 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

