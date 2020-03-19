Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Brookdale Senior Living Put Options (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,627 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 559 put options.
In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,792 shares of company stock worth $223,397 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BKD opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
