Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.
In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.31.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.