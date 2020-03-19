Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 10679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 530,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

