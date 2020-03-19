Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Steelcase traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $9.28, 95,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 805,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 in the last 90 days. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.