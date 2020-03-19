Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Steelcase traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $9.28, 95,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 805,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 in the last 90 days. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,060,000 after buying an additional 404,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

