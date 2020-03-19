SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

