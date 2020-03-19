Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.56.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.82 and a 1 year high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

