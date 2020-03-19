Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 543.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

