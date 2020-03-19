Societe Generale Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €36.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.21 ($54.89).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

