SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s (SMGZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

