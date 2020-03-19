Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,570,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,189.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,486 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.76.

NYSE:WORK opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 184.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

