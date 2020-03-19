Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 63426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 340,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.