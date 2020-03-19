Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 75.00%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

