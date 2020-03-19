Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VII. TD Securities decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Seven Generations Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.32. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a market cap of $499.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.10.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

