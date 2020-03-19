Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VII. TD Securities decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Seven Generations Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.32. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a market cap of $499.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.10.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

