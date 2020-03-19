ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.