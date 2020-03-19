ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $7,112,560.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOW opened at $278.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

