Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$19.25 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.72.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

