SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £19,720 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,940.54).

Matthew Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($31,176.01).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,020 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

SDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,967.22 ($39.03).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.