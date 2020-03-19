Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.43 ($17.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 479.71 ($6.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 813.37 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder acquired 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

