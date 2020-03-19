Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 9761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

