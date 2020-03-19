salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 661.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.