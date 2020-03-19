SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

