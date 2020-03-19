Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.