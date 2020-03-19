Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 1,349,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after buying an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

