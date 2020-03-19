RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,472 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of RPT Realty worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 40.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

