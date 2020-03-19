Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,140 ($15.00) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,470 ($32.49).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 993.70 ($13.07) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,755.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,143.90. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

