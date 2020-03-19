Royal Bank of Canada Trims Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Target Price to C$0.90

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $133.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

In related news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

