Royal Bank of Canada Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$10.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.88.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.51 and a 12 month high of C$20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

