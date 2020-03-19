Royal Bank of Canada Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$2.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.48.

TSE POU opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at C$345,209.37. Insiders bought a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

