Royal Bank of Canada Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$56.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.88.

TSE:DOO opened at C$22.10 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$18.87 and a 52-week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

