Royal Bank of Canada Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$56.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020 // Comments off

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.88.

TSE:DOO opened at C$22.10 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$18.87 and a 52-week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.28.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.