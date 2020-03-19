Royal Bank of Canada Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STEP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.96.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

