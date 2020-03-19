Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target to C$0.50

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PONY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Painted Pony Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Painted Pony Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Painted Pony Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

TSE:PONY opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.