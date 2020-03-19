Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

TSE:MEG opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

