Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at C$386,434. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

