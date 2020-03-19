Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,346 ($17.71) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 905.50 ($11.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In related news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 879 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,357.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

