Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$1.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

TSE:BIR opened at C$0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -46.88%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

